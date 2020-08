A juvenile was taken to the hospital by helicopter after being involved in an ATV accident in Hopkins County on Monday.

Was struck by a pickup truck while riding an a-t-v.

The accident occurred monday night -- near mount carmel road and claude young road.

The juvenile... flown from the scene by helicopter.

Hopkins county sheriff's office say the truck driver -- 24 year old jamie renfro -- was unable to avoid the a-t-v.

Renfro was not injured in the accident.

