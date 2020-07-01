Happy Birthday, Ringo Starr!

Global  

Richard Starkey, also known as Ringo Starr, was born on July 7, 1940, and turns 80.

He was born in Liverpool, England.

He is best known as the drummer for The Beatles.

Starr was a member of Eddie Clayton Skiffle Group and Rory Storm & the Hurricanes before joining The Beatles.

The group is one of the best-selling bands in history.

Starr's solo album, Ringo, peaked at No.

2 on the Billboard 200.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Beatles and again for his solo career.

He has toured with multiple variations of Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band since 1989.

