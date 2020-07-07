Global  

Laugh Factory To Unveil 148-foot Black Lives Matter Mural
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Laugh Factory To Unveil 148-foot Black Lives Matter Mural

Laugh Factory To Unveil 148-foot Black Lives Matter Mural

The Laugh Factory In Hollywood will unveil a massive mural honoring those who have lost their lives to police brutality.

