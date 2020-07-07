Laugh Factory To Unveil 148-foot Black Lives Matter Mural

The Laugh Factory In Hollywood will unveil a massive mural honoring those who have lost their lives to police brutality.



Related videos from verified sources Sir Patrick Stewart resumes sonnet readings after Black Lives Matter break



Sir Patrick Stewart has picked up his Sonnet a Day initiative to complete his goal to read of all William Shakespeare's poetry online. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 4 hours ago March for Philando Castile takes place in Minnesota on fourth anniversary of his death



The masses gathered in Minnesota to march and celebrate the life of Philando Castile, who was fatally gunned down four years ago to the day during a traffic stop by a police officer. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 06:45 Published 9 hours ago Martinez Community Leaders React to Viral Video of BLM Mural Vandalism



A viral video showed a pair of angry Trump supporters smearing paint over a Black Lives Matter street mural. Now the city leaders in Martinez say their town's reputation is on the line. John Ramos.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:08 Published 13 hours ago