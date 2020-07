Comedian & Radio Host Rickey Smiley's Daughter Injured After Being Shot In Texas Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:35s - Published 3 minutes ago Comedian & Radio Host Rickey Smiley's Daughter Injured After Being Shot In Texas Syndicated radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley says his daughter was hospitalized after being shot in Houston while on her way to a Whataburger restaurant. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend