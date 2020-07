The clips were filmed in Beijing on April 26, June 21 and July 4.

A nine-year-old Chinese boy showed off his impressive soccer skills by juggling a football while skipping.

Chinese boy shows off impressive soccer skills by juggling football while skipping

A nine-year-old Chinese boy showed off his impressive soccer skills by juggling a football while skipping.

The clips were filmed in Beijing on April 26, June 21 and July 4.

In the video, the boy named Yi Bingcheng juggled a ball 40 times while jumping over a rope, which broke his best record.

The video was provided by local media with permission.