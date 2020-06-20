Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson passera le flambeau à Florence Pugh

Scarlett Johansson will 'hand the baton' to Florence Pugh in 'Black Widow'



Scarlett Johansson will "hand the baton" to Florence Pugh in 'Black Widow', according to director Cate Shortland. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:37 Published 2 hours ago

Florence Pugh apologises for cultural appropriation



Florence Pugh has issued a lengthy statement admitting she was complicit in cultural appropriation for years before she finally realised what she was doing. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago