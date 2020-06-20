Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson passera le flambeau à Florence Pugh
Selon la réalisatrice Cate Shortland, Natasha Romanoff passera le flambeau au personnage de Florence Pugh au cours du film sur la super-héroïne.
