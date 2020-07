Warning: Methanol in some hand sanitizer products

If you are using hand sanitizer to help slow the spread of COVID-19, you will want to check the label.

THIS IS IDAHO NEWSSIX LIVE AT FIVE.WE TURN NOW TO AWARNING FROM THEFOOD AND DRUGADMINISTRATION.SOME HANDSANITIZERPRODUCTS -- COULDBE HAZARDOUS TOYOUR HEALTH.MANDY GAITHER HASMORE ON WHAT TOLOOK OUT FOR -- INTHIS "YOUR HEALTHMATTERS" REPORT.IF YOU'RE USINGHAND SANITIZER TOHELP SLOW THESPREAD OF COVID-19- YOU'LL WANT TOCHECK THE LABEL -THE F-D-A SAYS IT'SSEEING AN INCREASEIN HAND SANITIZERPRODUCTSCONTAMINATED WITHPOTENTIALLYPOISONOUSMETHANOL - WHICHCAN BE LIFETHREATENING IFINGESTED - ANDTOXIC IF ABSORBEDTHROUGH THE SKIN.THE AGENCY SAYSSTATES HAVE ALSOREPORTED CASES OFBLINDNESS,HOSPITALIZATIONSAND DEATHS INADULTS ANDCHILDREN AFTERDRINKING HANDSANITIZERPRODUCTS TAINTEDWITH METHANOL.WHEN USING HANDSANITIZER - THE F-D-A SAYS TO MAKESURE THE PRODUCTCONTAINS ETHANOL -WHICH IS SAFE FORTOPICAL USE - NOTMETHANOL.

THE FDASAYS SOME OF THETAINTED PRODUCTSCOULD STILL BE INSTORES - ALTHOUGHONE BRAND HASBEEN RECALLED -AFTER THE AGENCYSEND OUT AWARNING LASTMONTH.

THE F-D-ASAYS YOUNGCHILDREN WHOACCIDENTALLY DRINKHAND SANITIZER -AND ADULTS WHOINGEST IT AS ASUBSTITUTE FORALCOHOL - ARE THEMOST AT RISK OFPOISONING ANDSHOULD SEEKIMMEDIATE MEDICALATTENTION.

FORTODAY'S HEALTHMINUTE, I'M MANDYGAITHER.METHANOL -- ORWOOD ALCOHOL -- ISUSED IN ANTIFREEZEAND IN FUELPRODUCTION.THE C-D-C SAYSMETHANOLEXPOSURE CANCAUSE NAUSEA,HEADACHES,DIZZINESS,AGITATION, AMNESIA,COMA AND SEIZURES.