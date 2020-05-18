Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Theron Says She's Heartbroken Over Being Over For 'Mad Max' Prequel
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Theron Says She's Heartbroken Over Being Over For 'Mad Max' Prequel

Theron Says She's Heartbroken Over Being Over For 'Mad Max' Prequel

Charlize Theron played Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road.

CNN reports that the director of the film, George Miller, passed Theron over for the Furiosa prequel film.

Theron told The Hollywood Reporter the recasting news was "a tough one to swallow." "Yeah, it's a little heartbreaking, for sure." "I really love that character, and I'm so grateful that I had a small part in creating her." Theron called Miller a master and wished him nothing but the best.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Charlize Theron Charlize Theron South African and American actress and producer

Theron wants her daughters to feel represented in Hollywood

 Theron wants her daughters to feel represented in Hollywood
 
USATODAY.com
Charlize Theron blasts Steven Seagal for his treatment of women [Video]

Charlize Theron blasts Steven Seagal for his treatment of women

Charlize Theron has slammed Steven Seagal for his treatment of women and called him "incredibly overweight".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:08Published
Charlize Theron tackles difficult conversations about race with kids [Video]

Charlize Theron tackles difficult conversations about race with kids

Charlize Theron has confessed recent racial tensions in the U.S. have left her shaken as a mum.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

George Miller (filmmaker) George Miller (filmmaker) Australian filmmaker and former physician


The Hollywood Reporter The Hollywood Reporter American magazine and website focusing on the Hollywood entertainment industry

Scott Feinberg's Emmy Analysis: Which Shows Are in the Running for the Drama Series Category? [Video]

Scott Feinberg's Emmy Analysis: Which Shows Are in the Running for the Drama Series Category?

The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Columnist and host of the Awards Chatter podcast Scott Feinberg talks all-things Emmys and the Drama series category after expanding the competition to 8 contenders.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 07:05Published
'Dick Van Dyke Show' Creator Carl Reiner Dies at 98 | THR News [Video]

'Dick Van Dyke Show' Creator Carl Reiner Dies at 98 | THR News

Carl Reiner has died, his assistant Judy Nagy confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 98.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:25Published
Scott Feinberg's Emmy Analysis: How TV Creators Got Creative During a Pandemic [Video]

Scott Feinberg's Emmy Analysis: How TV Creators Got Creative During a Pandemic

The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Columnist and host of the Awards Chatter podcast Scott Feinberg talks all-things Emmys. Though the pandemic has led to production shutdowns, TV teams found inventive ways to produce episodes that are now Emmy eligible.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 04:35Published
Scott Feinberg's Emmy Analysis: Which New Streaming Services Have a Chance at Emmy Nominations? [Video]

Scott Feinberg's Emmy Analysis: Which New Streaming Services Have a Chance at Emmy Nominations?

The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Columnist and host of the Awards Chatter podcast Scott Feinberg talks all-things Emmys. Apple TV+, Disney+, Quibi and HBO Max made their grand debuts this year, but which one has a chance at an Emmy nomination?

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 04:23Published

Imperator Furiosa Imperator Furiosa lead female protagonist of Mad Max: Fury Road


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Charlize Theron Reacts to Being Replaced as Mad Max's Furiosa By a Younger Actress

Charlize Theron is being replaced as Furiosa in the Mad Max franchise, and now, she’s reacting to...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Charlize Theron is 'heartbroken' at Furiosa re-cast in Mad Max spinoff [Video]

Charlize Theron is 'heartbroken' at Furiosa re-cast in Mad Max spinoff

Charlize Theron admits that she finds it "heartbreaking" being replaced as Furiosa in the 'Mad Max' prequel.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published
Truck and SUV catch air in epic sand dune jump [Video]

Truck and SUV catch air in epic sand dune jump

Hang ten! A truck turned a sand dune into a jump ramp at a beach in New South Wales, Australia. The "Mad Max"-worthy stunt and subsequent SUV jump were filmed by beachgoer Nicole Salmon, 28.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:32Published
Charlize Theron remembers early motherhood on Mad Max: Fury Road set [Video]

Charlize Theron remembers early motherhood on Mad Max: Fury Road set

Charlize Theron will always have fond memories of shooting Mad Max: Fury Road because she had just become a first-time mum before shooting.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published