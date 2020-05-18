Theron Says She's Heartbroken Over Being Over For 'Mad Max' Prequel

Charlize Theron played Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road.

CNN reports that the director of the film, George Miller, passed Theron over for the Furiosa prequel film.

Theron told The Hollywood Reporter the recasting news was "a tough one to swallow." "Yeah, it's a little heartbreaking, for sure." "I really love that character, and I'm so grateful that I had a small part in creating her." Theron called Miller a master and wished him nothing but the best.