Deepika calls hubby Ranveer centre of her universe
In her latest Instagram post, Deepika Padukone has turned on the mush factor for hubby Ranveer Singh, who turned 35 on Monday.
Tellychakkar.com @deepikapadukone gives a new title to @RanveerOfficial
#DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #Tellychakkar
https://t.co/qq88KSllVD 1 hour ago
Dremzz RT @Spotboye: Sharing a candidly stunning picture, @deepikapadukone called the birthday boy and her husband @RanveerOfficial the light of h… 2 hours ago
Kalinga TV Deepika Padukone Calls Hubby Ranveer Singh Centre Of Her Universe #Kalingatv #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh
https://t.co/P7OEvuiziT 3 hours ago
IANSLIFE In her latest Instagram post, #DeepikaPadukone (@deepikapadukone) has turned on the mush factor for hubby… https://t.co/v9dxPX01xd 3 hours ago
TheLiveMirror Deepika Padukone Wishes Hubby Ranveer Singh On His Birthday, Calls Her, ‘Light Of My Life’
#DeepikaPadukone… https://t.co/lqaRSZP2or 4 hours ago
Bollywood Pub #DeepikaPadukone calls hubby #RanveerSingh centre of her universe https://t.co/oLEO2gSfLm 4 hours ago
Mathrubhumi Deepika calls hubby Ranveer centre of her universe https://t.co/a4esaB8KQr #mathrubhumi 4 hours ago
Telangana Today Deepika Padukone calls hubby Ranveer Singh centre of her universe https://t.co/I57y0CX3Ju 5 hours ago