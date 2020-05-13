Global  

Mira Rajput pens a heartfelt note for Shahid Kapoor on their fifth wedding anniversary
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have completed five years as husband and wife, and she still can't stop gushing about the "Kabir Singh" star.

