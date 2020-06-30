Federal lawmakers react to loophole that lets private insurers push back on paying for COVID-19 tests Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:29s - Published 58 seconds ago Lawmakers: Insurers must cover costs of COVID-19 tests 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THANKS FOR STAYING WITH US FORFOX 4 NEWS AT TEN(THIRTY). I’M JANE MONREAL.TONIGHT A FEDERAL LAWMAKERREACTS TO A 4 IN YOUR CORNERINVESTIGATION THAT FOUND ALOOPHOLE IN THE LAW THAT COULDHAVE PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIESSTART PUSHING BACK ON THEIRPROMISE TO PAY FOR YOUR COVID-19TEST.TONIGHT KATIE LAGRONE HEARS FROMA FLORIDA CONGRESSWOMAN WHO ISNOW VOWING TO MAKE SURE THESECOMPANIES LIVE UP TO WHAT THEYSAID.(42-50)(107-117)1:46- testing testing testingTHAT’S HOW CONGRESSWOMAN LOISFRANKEL STARTED OUR INTERVIEWWHEN ASKED ABOUT HOW INSURANCECOMPANIES COULD START STEPPINGBACK FROM PAYING FOR THE $100 -$150 COVID-19 TEST.FRANKEL HELPED PASS THEEMERGENCY LEGISLATION MANDATINGINSURERS COVER THE COST OFTESTS.2:42- that’s the first thing wethought about was testingtesting testing and our federallegislation requires insurancecompanies pay for the test,that’s the la━BUT YESTERDAY WE REVEALED ALOOPHOLE IN THE FAMILIES FIRSTCORONAVIRUS RESPONSE ACTTHATLETS INSURANCE COMPANIES BREAKFROM PAYING FOR COVID-19SCREENINGS IF THE TEST ISN’TDEEMED MEDICALLY NECESSARY--7:04- whoever is interpreting itis not medically necessary toget a covid test now is notliving in reality.nat from dr. dean:28- are these today’s tests?:32- this is just two hours.AT DR. DAVID DEAN’S URGENT CAREDOCTOR ON FLORIDA’S WEST COAS━HUNDREDS OF PATIENTS EACH WEEKARE COMING IN FOR THE SWAB.TO DATE INSURANCE COMPANIES HAVEPAID FOR EACH ONEBUT HE’SCONCERNED ABOUT THE FUTURE.5:02- i was pretty surprisedthat there could be denials ofpayments based on what’sdocumented in the chart if thepatient has symptoms, doesn’thave symptoms. that was asurprise to me and it may be asurprise for the patient too.RECENT GUIDANCE ISSUED BY THEFEDS━ MADE IT MORE VAGUESTATING PAYMENT IS REQUIRED BYINSURANCE WHEN THE TEST ISMEDICALLY APPROPRIAT━ THEINDUSTRY’S TRADE GROUP TOLD USIT STANDS READY TO WORK WITH"health officials, policy makersand others" ADDING THEADDITIONAL CLARITY "makes clearthe requirement for insuranceproviders to cover testing whenmedically appropriate forindividuals."5:57- katie- what does medicallyappropriate mean to youcongresswoman?answer- well what medicallyappropriate means to me andshould mean to every person inthis country and this world iswe have a virus that isspreading very very rapidly//8:56- there’s no cure, there’sno vaccine, people have to toget tested.ANY PATIENT WHOSE INSURANCEDENIES TESTING COSTS REGARDLESSOF HOW OFTEN THEY GET TESTEDSHOULD CONTACT THEIR INS





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources US Independence Day celebrated on July 4th and other events in history: Watch|Oneindia News



The Fourth of July-also known as Independence Day or July 4th—has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:48 Published 4 days ago Not all insurance companies covering COVID-19 tests



Concerns are mounting that America’s private insurance companies may step back from their promises to pay your COVID testing costs. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago Jim Cramer to Fed Chair Powell: Start Paying Rent for Restaurants



Jim Cramer says it's crucial that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin recognize that the service industry is beginning to fail. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:34 Published 1 week ago