Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Blackout Day' Calls For Shoppers To Participate In Economic Protest
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:21s - Published
'Blackout Day' Calls For Shoppers To Participate In Economic Protest

'Blackout Day' Calls For Shoppers To Participate In Economic Protest

Shoppers are being asked to send a message from the checkout counter on Tuesday during what has been dubbed "Blackout Day."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Blackout Day economic protest encourages shoppers to buy only from Black-owned businesses Tuesday, boycott others

July 7 is Blackout Day, a "day of solidarity in America where not one Black person in America spends...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

Fuze83

Elizabeth ♡ RT @wbz: 'Blackout Day' Calls For Shoppers To Participate In Economic Protest https://t.co/0fTUothqRT 2 hours ago

luzadre

John Luzadre This isn't racist is it. ‘Blackout Day’ Calls For Shoppers To Participate In Economic Protest https://t.co/35Ri7s6K7c 2 hours ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News 'Blackout Day' Calls For Shoppers To Participate In Economic Protest https://t.co/0fTUothqRT 3 hours ago