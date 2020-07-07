BBB MASK CARD

Global  

C1 3 u-s department of justice is issuing a warning regarding those who may see a card or flyer stating the owner is exempt from wearing a face mask.

The better business bureau wants you to know the information was not issued or endorsed by the d- o-j.

Gdk fs img txt bullets:no u.s. dept.

Of justice issues warning on 'mask exempt' cards exempt card.jpg c ... here's a look at the card circulating online by a group calling themselves the freedom to breathe agency... that says the holder is lawfully exempt from wearing a mask endorsed by the american with disabilites act.

The better business bureau says it's not valid.

The information on the card also threatens that if questions are asked, financial penalties of up to $75- thousand dollars or higher can be levied.

Again,




