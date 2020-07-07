Teenage boy builds motorbike using junkyard scrap in central India

A 14-year-old boy has managed to build a motorbike from scrap material found at his local junkyard in central India’s Madhya Pradesh.

Footage shows Akshay rope-starting his bike and showcasing his self-made two-wheeler.

His creation, which appears like a bicycle, was built in Narsinghpur’s Amgaon Bada village during the coronavirus lockdown period.

Rajput, who has always had a passion for engineering, began the project on July 5 and calls it his "most celebrated invention." According to local media, Rajput is still eager to buy a motorbike despite the idea being rejected by his father due to his age.