RaCu RT @CBSMiami: Baltimore @Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is from South Florida, announced he will hold his annual "Funday with LJ" ev… 45 seconds ago

WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 Despite rising #covid19 numbers in Florida, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still plans to hold a social event in his homet… https://t.co/w7v6wLKfh8 6 minutes ago

Ryan Hawes RT @AP_NFL: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he will hold his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Florida amid the state’s… 6 minutes ago

AP NFL Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he will hold his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Florida amid… https://t.co/ywvBGIwvAE 11 minutes ago

K Dubb Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson to Hold Annual Event in Florida Despite Coronavirus Case Surge… https://t.co/8cdcx8yaMC 22 minutes ago

Denver Post Broncos Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he will hold his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Florida amid… https://t.co/JYwLWbUTWi 22 minutes ago

Jeff Richgels RT @madisondotcom: BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he will hold his annual “Funday with LJ” event in… 24 minutes ago