U.S. Eyes TikTok Ban; Loon Internet Balloons; South Korea Drone Show | Digital Trends Live 7.7.20 Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published 2 weeks ago U.S. Eyes TikTok Ban; Loon Internet Balloons; South Korea Drone Show | Digital Trends Live 7.7.20 On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined on the show today by financial advisor Winnie Sun to discuss the ongoing market volatility and when to reinvest; Matt Stroud joins to discuss his Op-Ed and why it's time to defund the taser; Andy Boxall joins to discuss expectations around the upcoming launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20; Riley Winn has some healthy tips on gaming and snacking; In the news: Secretary of State Pompeo says the U.S. is considering an all out ban on the TikTok app; TikTok itself is leaving the Hong Kong market after refusing to give up user data to Chinese authorities; Apple on the other hand is still weighing human rights issues to the data requests from Chinese authorities in Hong Kong; Hamilton has been a boon from Disney+ subscriptions; Loon internet balloons go up in Kenya brining broadband to 31,000-square miles of the country; South Korea put on a spectacular drone show honoring front line COVID-19 workers. 0

