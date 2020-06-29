Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Eyes TikTok Ban; Loon Internet Balloons; South Korea Drone Show | Digital Trends Live 7.7.20
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
U.S. Eyes TikTok Ban; Loon Internet Balloons; South Korea Drone Show | Digital Trends Live 7.7.20

U.S. Eyes TikTok Ban; Loon Internet Balloons; South Korea Drone Show | Digital Trends Live 7.7.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined on the show today by financial advisor Winnie Sun to discuss the ongoing market volatility and when to reinvest; Matt Stroud joins to discuss his Op-Ed and why it's time to defund the taser; Andy Boxall joins to discuss expectations around the upcoming launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20; Riley Winn has some healthy tips on gaming and snacking; In the news: Secretary of State Pompeo says the U.S. is considering an all out ban on the TikTok app; TikTok itself is leaving the Hong Kong market after refusing to give up user data to Chinese authorities; Apple on the other hand is still weighing human rights issues to the data requests from Chinese authorities in Hong Kong; Hamilton has been a boon from Disney+ subscriptions; Loon internet balloons go up in Kenya brining broadband to 31,000-square miles of the country; South Korea put on a spectacular drone show honoring front line COVID-19 workers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WWE Legend Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin; Trump Ups The Ban TikTok Ante | Digital Trends Live 7.20.20 [Video]

WWE Legend Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin; Trump Ups The Ban TikTok Ante | Digital Trends Live 7.20.20

On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by WWE legend and host of USA Network's CANNONBALL reality competition Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin; A/V Editor Jaron Schneider gets dirty on the soundbar and why..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
India can do digital strike for safety of citizens: RS Prasad [Video]

India can do digital strike for safety of citizens: RS Prasad

While addressing the 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' via video conferencing on July 02, the Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on ban on 59 Chinese apps. He said, "For..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
3D-Printed Steaks And Hypercars; Starbucks Joins Social Ad Boycott | Digital Trends Live 6.29.20 [Video]

3D-Printed Steaks And Hypercars; Starbucks Joins Social Ad Boycott | Digital Trends Live 6.29.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Joining us on the show today is Giuseppe Scionti, the CEO and Founder of Novameat, a company working on 3D-printed plant-based steaks; Ronan Glon discusses the Czinger..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished