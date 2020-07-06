Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pandemic Loan Gave Kanye's Yeezy Company Millions of Dollars
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Pandemic Loan Gave Kanye's Yeezy Company Millions of Dollars

Pandemic Loan Gave Kanye's Yeezy Company Millions of Dollars

Pandemic Loan Gave Kanye's Yeezy Company Millions of Dollars The news comes days after the rapper announced he would run for president in 2020.

Kanye West, via Twitter The Small Business Administration says West's LLC took $2 million to $5 million through the Paycheck Protection Program.

The program's purpose is to assist small U.S. businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to the PPP loan, 'The Hollywood Reporter' adds that Yeezy claimed it saved 160 jobs.

According to 'THR,' most companies with 500 workers or less can apply.

The program was passed in May and helps businesses with payroll concerns.

Those who are eligible include self-employed workers and independent contractors.

After the revelation that large businesses received funding, the U.S. government told individual companies to make sure the loans are necessary and possibly seek other options.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West’s Yeezy Received $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan

Kanye West's Yeezy company received more than $2 million through the Paycheck Protection Program,...
Billboard.com - Published


Tweets about this

Sgtstumpy

ATLlandmines Kanye is worth 1.3 Billion. Trump gave him $5 million. Fuck Kanye and his buddy Trump. Real hard working people who… https://t.co/1UrrIf2XVi 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Gives $1.6B to Novavax to Deliver 100M Doses of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine by 2021 [Video]

U.S. Gives $1.6B to Novavax to Deliver 100M Doses of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine by 2021

At $1.6 billion, Novavax receives the largest amount the Trump administration has awarded to a company to manufacture millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine set to be delivered by January...

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:20Published
Kanye West's Yeezy Brand Received Up To $5 Million From PPP Loan [Video]

Kanye West's Yeezy Brand Received Up To $5 Million From PPP Loan

Kanye West's clothing and sneaker brand received a loan of up to $5 million from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:17Published
Kanye West's Company Gets More Than $2M In Federal Small Business Loans [Video]

Kanye West's Company Gets More Than $2M In Federal Small Business Loans

Kanye West's company Yeezy received a loan from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program worth between $2 million and $5 million, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Treasury..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:23Published