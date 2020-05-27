Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deutsche Bank to pay $150 mln penalty over Epstein
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Deutsche Bank to pay $150 mln penalty over Epstein

Deutsche Bank to pay $150 mln penalty over Epstein

New York authorities have fined Deutsche Bank $150 mln over failures including the services it provided to Jeffrey Epstein - the former financier who committed suicide while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Deutsche Bank Deutsche Bank German banking and financial services company

Deutsche Bank faces $150m fine for Jeffrey Epstein ties

 New York regulators cited "significant compliance failures" at the German bank.
BBC News

Deutsche Bank eyes payment systems, including Wirecard - Handelsblatt

 Deutsche Bank is on the lookout...
WorldNews
Stocks gain even as China contagion fears rise [Video]

Stocks gain even as China contagion fears rise

Most Asian and European stock indexes rose Wednesday, even after signs of a rise in new coronavirus cases in China. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published
Economists Suspect Millions More Americans Have Filed For Unemployment [Video]

Economists Suspect Millions More Americans Have Filed For Unemployment

The US Labor Department will release the official jobs report for the week ending May 23rd, 2020, on Thursday. But according to Business Insider, economists predict an additional 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance during that week. Declining claims show the US is already beyond the peak of layoffs, furloughs, and terminations. However, Deutsche Bank economist Justin Weidner said Americans can't necessarily count on things improving rapidly.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Jeffrey Epstein Jeffrey Epstein American financier, socialite and convicted sex offender

Jeffrey Epstein’s consort Ghislaine Maxwell held in ‘troubled’ New York jail, plagued by coronavirus concerns

 Jeffrey Epstein’s long-time confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred Monday to a New York City jail plagued by coronavirus concerns and other problems as..
WorldNews
Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine

Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City. However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year. The British former socialite, and daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, is accused of recruiting girls as young as 14 for Epstein to sexually abuse. She was moved to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday and awaits a bail hearing on Friday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Epstein associate transferred to NYC jail

 Jeffrey Epstein's longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to New York City to face charges she recruited women and girls for him to sexually..
USATODAY.com

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

In Tokyo, a temple offers pandemic-hit Vietnamese workers a safe haven

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City TOKYO (Reuters) – A few hours after sundown last..
WorldNews

New security law starts to break down Hong Kong’s pro-democracy economy

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City HONG KONG (Reuters) – As soon as Hong Kong’s..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this