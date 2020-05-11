Global  

China represents 'greatest, long-term threat' to U.S. economic vitality -FBI
China represents 'greatest, long-term threat' to U.S. economic vitality -FBI

China represents 'greatest, long-term threat' to U.S. economic vitality -FBI

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday said that almost half of nearly 5,000 active FBI counter-intelligence cases now underway are related to China.

