Uber Purchases Postmates in More Than $2.5 Billion Deal

Uber acquires Postmates in a $2.65 billion deal that will allow Postmates to continue to operate as a separate business.

Built In San Francisco As food delivery maintains its popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, @Uber 's purchase of @Postmates aims to provid… https://t.co/5OxXuPNOFe 21 hours ago

Mark Handy @firstadopter Food delivery is always at the top of my mind with these companies but I actually know Postmates from… https://t.co/EAMO4ddytM 19 hours ago