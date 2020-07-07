“Explosive” Melania Trump Tell-All Reportedly Coming this Fall

Elkenbill RT @TheDemCoalition: More trouble in paradise? 👇 Another blockbuster @realDonaldTrump book is set to hit shelves next month and contain “e… 27 seconds ago

James_Savage RT @Katie_M_Baker: “People with knowledge of the project say that the content of the book is largely negative, and that the manuscript heav… 33 seconds ago

JR RT @PhilipRucker: "People with knowledge of the project say the content of the book is largely negative and that the manuscript heavily tra… 1 minute ago

sdrose Christmas is coming early this year. Dish on Melania. https://t.co/MfOiqkQ6JW via @thedailybeast 1 minute ago

kj martin=is also running for president RT @joncoopertweets: Former Melania Trump Confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff to Release ‘Explosive’ Tell-All Before the Election https://… 1 minute ago

Robert holgate RT @415holgate: Former Melania Trump Confidante to Release an ‘Explosive’ Tell-All Before the Election https://t.co/BJZgdf46wk via @thedail… 3 minutes ago

Doug (dogs are AntiFa) ⏳⚖️. 〽️🍑🍬 BeBest! Former Melania Trump Confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff to Release ‘Explosive’ Tell-All Before the Electi… https://t.co/cQw3KlnKrj 3 minutes ago