Boeing Set to Move Into Next Phase of 737-Max Testing

COVID-19 uptick could delay next phase of reopening



Concerns grow as Michigan reported an increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the plan was to move the state into phase 5 of her MI Safe Start plan by July 4, but she may.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:51 Published 2 weeks ago

Illinois is preparing to move to Phase 4. Here's what's set to reopen next



Illinois is preparing to move to Phase 4. Here's what's set to reopen next Credit: WTHI Published 2 weeks ago