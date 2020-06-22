Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boeing Set to Move Into Next Phase of 737-Max Testing
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Boeing Set to Move Into Next Phase of 737-Max Testing

Boeing Set to Move Into Next Phase of 737-Max Testing

Boeing to move into the next phase of testing its 73 Max jets as the FAA assesses its software fixes.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 uptick could delay next phase of reopening [Video]

COVID-19 uptick could delay next phase of reopening

Concerns grow as Michigan reported an increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the plan was to move the state into phase 5 of her MI Safe Start plan by July 4, but she may..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:51Published
Illinois is preparing to move to Phase 4. Here's what's set to reopen next [Video]

Illinois is preparing to move to Phase 4. Here's what's set to reopen next

Illinois is preparing to move to Phase 4. Here's what's set to reopen next

Credit: WTHIPublished
Chicago to move into next phase of coronavirus reopening plan Friday [Video]

Chicago to move into next phase of coronavirus reopening plan Friday

Chicago is on track to move into phase four of the city’s coronavirus reopening plan on Friday, along with the rest of Illinois, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and local health officials announced.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 00:34Published