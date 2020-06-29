Pep Guardiola: City must cut out errors or risk FA Cup and Champions League exit

Pep Guardiola admits he finds it difficult to understand why his Manchester City side have lost nine Premier League games this season.A superb long-range effort by Southampton striker Che Adams saw City slip to a 1-0 loss at St Mary’s on Sunday – the first time in over five years they have been defeated in three consecutive away league games.It is the first such run of Guardiola’s entire managerial career, with Adams taking advantage of Ederson being well off his line to lob in his first-ever Premier League goal on his 25th appearance in the competition.
Former Wigan manager Roberto Martinez has joined the calls for an investigation into the decision to place the club in administration.The Spaniard, who led the Latics to FA Cup glory in 2013 having spent six years as a player at the club between 1995 and 2001, does not believe the timing of the decision by the owners was “normal”.
Manager Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City's 2-0 quarter-final win over Newcastle can propel them to FA Cup glory, which in turn would prime them for their Champions League resumption against Real Madrid in August.City next play Arsenal at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final.
Boss Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal have no room for error if they want to make a late Champions League charge.Bukayo Saka’s first Premier League goal and Alexandre Lacazette’s late finish sealed a vital 2-0 victory at Wolves in the race for Europe.The Gunners moved into seventh, three points behind Wolves, after a third straight top-flight win without conceding.
