Pep Guardiola: City must cut out errors or risk FA Cup and Champions League exit

Pep Guardiola admits he finds it difficult to understand why his Manchester City side have lost nine Premier League games this season.A superb long-range effort by Southampton striker Che Adams saw City slip to a 1-0 loss at St Mary’s on Sunday – the first time in over five years they have been defeated in three consecutive away league games.It is the first such run of Guardiola’s entire managerial career, with Adams taking advantage of Ederson being well off his line to lob in his first-ever Premier League goal on his 25th appearance in the competition.

