Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dream is to have a team full of Scousers, says Liverpool boss Klopp
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:10s - Published
Dream is to have a team full of Scousers, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Dream is to have a team full of Scousers, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Juergen Klopp says he hopes to have an entire Liverpool squad of homegrown talent at his disposal in the future as side prepare for Brighton.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Jurgen Klopp: 'I want a Liverpool team with a Scouse soul'

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his dream is to have a team "full of Scousers" - with all first-team players graduating from the club's academy.
BBC News
Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways [Video]

Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted breaking records is not the club’s target this season after a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa took them a step closer to more landmarks.Sadio Mane’s sixth goal in as many games against Villa and a maiden Premier League strike from teenager Curtis Jones, who signed a new five-year contract on Saturday, came in the final quarter of a laboured win for the new champions over their relegation-threatened visitors.It put them within 11 points of equalling Manchester City’s 100-point tally for a season while also bringing up their 17th successive home league win this season and 24th in a row in total.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Premier League match preview: Brighton v Liverpool [Video]

Premier League match preview: Brighton v Liverpool

We take an in-depth look at the upcoming Premier League clash between Brighton and champions Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Scouse Scouse accent and dialect of English found primarily in the metropolitan county of Merseyside


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool's dream is to field a 'team full of Scousers'

Plenty of youngsters have been given their shot at senior action this season
Independent - Published Also reported by •BBC News



Tweets about this

emeka6010

Emeka RT @goal: In 10 years Liverpool will have 'a team full of Scousers' 🔴 That's the dream for Jurgen Klopp 🙏 https://t.co/7IXCsAnXhH 13 seconds ago

prathamsg

Prathamesh Ghodke RT @JamesPearceLFC: Klopp on the club's production line of talent: "The dream in the long-term is that we have a team full of Scousers. Why… 43 seconds ago

emeka6010

Emeka RT @BBCSport: Jurgen Klopp says his dream is to have a Liverpool team "full of Scousers" - with all first-team players graduating from the… 2 minutes ago

AmigoNewsUK

Amigo News 🇬🇧 BBC SPORT - Jurgen Klopp: The dream is to have a team full of 'Scousers' https://t.co/rmTuOOKid8 8 minutes ago

emeka6010

Emeka RT @Eurosport_UK: "The dream is to have all the boys from the academy. The dream is to have a team full of Scousers." Liverpool boss Jurge… 8 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Jurgen Klopp: The dream is to have a team full of 'Scousers' https://t.co/hgmILaBIe1 ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/PUUGyshXGg 9 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS Jurgen Klopp: The dream is to have a team full of 'Scousers' https://t.co/5wsfdweluE https://t.co/J8R0Bv2VlT 9 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'A team of Scousers... why not?' [Video]

'A team of Scousers... why not?'

Jurgen Klopp thinks Liverpool's first team could one day consist purely of Scousers from the academy.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:49Published
Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate Premier League title victory [Video]

Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate Premier League title victory

Dozens of Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrated their team's victory by holding a parade in a traditional ancient Thai style. The supporters dressed in the old kingdom Ayutthaya period warrior..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:44Published
Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview [Video]

Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview

An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Anfield. It's the first time Jurgen Klopp's men have played at Anfield since becoming champions, but are reeling after a 4-0..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published