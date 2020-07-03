Juergen Klopp says he hopes to have an entire Liverpool squad of homegrown talent at his disposal in the future as side prepare for Brighton.

Dream is to have a team full of Scousers , says Liverpool boss Klopp

accent and dialect of English found primarily in the metropolitan county of Merseyside

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his dream is to have a team "full of Scousers" - with all first-team players graduating from the club's academy.

Plenty of youngsters have been given their shot at senior action this season