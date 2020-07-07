Residents of Toronto take to the street to protest mass evictions due to COVID-19

Protesters and tenants gathered at Queens Park, Ontario, to protest against Bill 184 which has just been voted by the government in a step towards ensuring evictions for tenants who have been unable to pay rent in full during COVID-19 crisis.

Hundreds of protestors stopped outside Mayor John Tory's building to protest against the vote of Bill 184 and chant, "tenants don't have rent to give!

Now we know where you live!", "John Tory you can't Hide, John Tory come outside." While in front of John Tory's building the situation started to worsen and pepper spray was used on protesters by the police officers blocking the front door.