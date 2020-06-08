Hancock avoids apologising over PM remarks on care homes

|
Matt Hancock British Conservative politician
Ashworth calls on Hancock to apologise for PM’s 'crass remarks' on care homes
Hancock insists majority of people are social distancing
Leicester lockdown: Hancock 'worried' about practices at clothing factoriesHealth Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "worried" about poor social distancing in some factories.
BBC News
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
'Shameful': Keir Starmer responds to Boris Johnson's comments on care homesPrime minister suggested 20,000 fatalities in sector due in part to failure of many homes to 'follow the procedures'
Independent
Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for blaming care homes for coronavirus death tollp.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px 'Helvetica Neue'; color: #454545}
Independent
MPs demand Boris Johnson apologise after blaming care homes for coronavirus death tollExclusive: Cross-party letter brands comment 'extremely offensive'
Independent
UK PM Johnson under fire for reigniting care home deaths blame gameLONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a growing storm on Tuesday after saying some care homes didn't follow procedures to stem the spread..
WorldNews
Facebook American online social networking service
Facebook ad boycott: Sheryl Sandberg vows company will get better at removing hate speechTuesday's pledge came ahead of meeting with civil rights leaders over a growing advertising boycott over hate speech and racism on Facebook platforms.
USATODAY.com
|
