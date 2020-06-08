Global  

Hancock avoids apologising over PM remarks on care homes
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has praised the 'amazing work' of care homes during the coronavirus pandemic following Boris Johnson's recent remarks on correct procedures not being followed.

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Ashworth calls on Hancock to apologise for PM’s 'crass remarks' on care homes [Video]

Ashworth calls on Hancock to apologise for PM’s 'crass remarks' on care homes

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth called on Matt Hancock to apologise for the Prime Minister’s “crass remarks” on care homes.Mr Hancock paid tribute to care homes which have "done so much to care for the most vulnerable throughout this crisis".

Hancock insists majority of people are social distancing [Video]

Hancock insists majority of people are social distancing

Health secretary Matt Hancock says most people continue to follow social distancing guidelines, despite footage appearing to show large crowds ignoring the measures – as lockdown restrictions were eased in England on Saturday. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Leicester lockdown: Hancock 'worried' about practices at clothing factories

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "worried" about poor social distancing in some factories.
BBC News

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

'Shameful': Keir Starmer responds to Boris Johnson's comments on care homes

 Prime minister suggested 20,000 fatalities in sector due in part to failure of many homes to 'follow the procedures'
Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for blaming care homes for coronavirus death toll

Independent

MPs demand Boris Johnson apologise after blaming care homes for coronavirus death toll

 Exclusive: Cross-party letter brands comment 'extremely offensive'
Independent

UK PM Johnson under fire for reigniting care home deaths blame game

 LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a growing storm on Tuesday after saying some care homes didn't follow procedures to stem the spread..
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Sunak: Support package one of the most generous in the world [Video]

Sunak: Support package one of the most generous in the world

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government support to people's jobs and businesses amount to £130bn making it one of the most generous and comprehensive packages in the world. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

7/7 bombing anniversary: officials lays wreaths at memorial [Video]

7/7 bombing anniversary: officials lays wreaths at memorial

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick have laid wreaths at the 7/7 memorial in Hyde Park on the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attack which killed 52 people. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Facebook ad boycott: Sheryl Sandberg vows company will get better at removing hate speech

 Tuesday's pledge came ahead of meeting with civil rights leaders over a growing advertising boycott over hate speech and racism on Facebook platforms.
USATODAY.com
Sharma on job retention scheme and UK economy [Video]

Sharma on job retention scheme and UK economy

Business Secretary Alok Sharma says that the government will do everything it can to work with trade unions and employers to support people and their jobs, adding that the government strategy for recovery is investing in jobs, skills and infrastructure. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Government announce expansion of care home Covid-19 testing in Englands [Video]

Government announce expansion of care home Covid-19 testing in Englands

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced an extension of the coronavirus testing regime in English care homes. At the Downing Street press conference, he said adult care homes would now be included in..

