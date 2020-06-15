Global  

BD Veritor's 15-Minute Coronavirus Test Gets Emergency FDA Authorization
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:53s - Published
BD Veritor's 15-Minute Coronavirus Test Gets Emergency FDA Authorization

As coronavirus cases surge in the U.S., a rapid COVID-19 test has just received emergency authorization from the FDA.

Dave Hickey, president of diagnostics at BD Veritor, talked about the testing process and the need for widespread availability.

