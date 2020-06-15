BD Veritor's 15-Minute Coronavirus Test Gets Emergency FDA Authorization
As coronavirus cases surge in the U.S., a rapid COVID-19 test has just received emergency authorization from the FDA.
Dave Hickey, president of diagnostics at BD Veritor, talked about the testing process and the need for widespread availability.
Kroger Developed COVID-19 Tests For Their EmployeesKroger is giving its employees access to an at-home COVID-19 testing kit.
Employees will video chat with a medical professional while taking the test to ensure proper sample collection.
Employees..
Trump Criticizes FDA Over Hydroxychloroquine DecisionThe U.S. FDA has revoked the emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. According to Reuters, following the revocation, the FDA quickly came under fire from President Donald..
FDA Pulls Emergency Authorization For HydroxychloroquineIt's the end of the road for a COVID-19 treatment once heralded as a “game changer” by Trump. The FDA has revoked its emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. This is..