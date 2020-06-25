Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miami-Dade Reverses Roll Back, Will Allow Gyms To Stay Open
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Miami-Dade Reverses Roll Back, Will Allow Gyms To Stay Open

Miami-Dade Reverses Roll Back, Will Allow Gyms To Stay Open

Gyms and fitness centers will not have to close on Wednesday as originally ordered.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Light At The End Of Tunnel Has Arrived' As Massachusetts Gyms Reopen [Video]

'Light At The End Of Tunnel Has Arrived' As Massachusetts Gyms Reopen

WBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:05Published
Gyms sent order to close business amid coronavirus [Video]

Gyms sent order to close business amid coronavirus

Several gyms that have been ignoring Governor Ducey's executive order have been sent a letter ordering to close business amid coronavirus or legal action will be taken.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:35Published
Gyms, salons to reopen in Maharashtra within a week: Guardian Minister [Video]

Gyms, salons to reopen in Maharashtra within a week: Guardian Minister

Guardian Minister for Mumbai City, Aslam Sheikh, on June 25 said that within a week, gyms and salons will re-open in Maharashtra. Aslam Sheikh said, "The state government has decided to re-open gyms..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published