CCTV Captures Moment a Bus Crashed Into a Chinese Reservoir Killing 21 Passengers Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:33s - Published 55 seconds ago CCTV Captures Moment a Bus Crashed Into a Chinese Reservoir Killing 21 Passengers A strange and tragic bus crash in China saw 21 people killed and dozens injured as rescuers pulled passengers from a reservoir. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Two killed after bus full of passengers crashes into reservoir in China



Two people were killed after a bus full of passengers crashed into a reservoir in southwestern China. The CCTV video, shot in the city of Anshun in Guizhou Province on July 7, shows a bus driving.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:52 Published 5 hours ago CCTV captures moment of deadly Pakistan plane crash



Dramatic security camera footage captures the moment the Pakistan International Airlines aircraft crashes in Karachi on Friday (May 22nd) with 99 people aboard. The footage was taken by a camera on.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:58 Published on May 23, 2020