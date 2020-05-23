Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CCTV Captures Moment a Bus Crashed Into a Chinese Reservoir Killing 21 Passengers
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:33s - Published
CCTV Captures Moment a Bus Crashed Into a Chinese Reservoir Killing 21 Passengers

CCTV Captures Moment a Bus Crashed Into a Chinese Reservoir Killing 21 Passengers

A strange and tragic bus crash in China saw 21 people killed and dozens injured as rescuers pulled passengers from a reservoir.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Two killed after bus full of passengers crashes into reservoir in China [Video]

Two killed after bus full of passengers crashes into reservoir in China

Two people were killed after a bus full of passengers crashed into a reservoir in southwestern China. The CCTV video, shot in the city of Anshun in Guizhou Province on July 7, shows a bus driving..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:52Published
CCTV captures moment of deadly Pakistan plane crash [Video]

CCTV captures moment of deadly Pakistan plane crash

Dramatic security camera footage captures the moment the Pakistan International Airlines aircraft crashes in Karachi on Friday (May 22nd) with 99 people aboard. The footage was taken by a camera on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published