|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Inner Mongolia Autonomous region of China
Bubonic plague: What is it & should we be concerned about new case in China's Inner Mongolia region
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:03Published
China bubonic plague: WHO 'monitoring' case but says it is 'not high risk'It says the confirmed case of a herdsman in China's Inner Mongolia is being "well managed".
BBC News
Bubonic Plague Case in Inner Mongolia Confirmed by China Officials
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
'Risk of spreading': Chinese city warns of Bubonic Plague after 2 casesA city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported, according to official media here. Bayannur, Inner..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources