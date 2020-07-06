Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bubonic plague: What is it &amp; should we be concerned about new case in China's Inner Mongolia region
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Bubonic plague: What is it &amp; should we be concerned about new case in China's Inner Mongolia region

Bubonic plague: What is it &amp; should we be concerned about new case in China's Inner Mongolia region

Bubonic plague: What is it &amp; should we be concerned about new case in China's Inner Mongolia region

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Inner Mongolia Inner Mongolia Autonomous region of China

Bubonic plague: What is it & should we be concerned about new case in China's Inner Mongolia region [Video]

Bubonic plague: What is it & should we be concerned about new case in China's Inner Mongolia region

After one person was confirmed to have contracted the bubonic plague, is there really cause for concern? View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:03Published

China bubonic plague: WHO 'monitoring' case but says it is 'not high risk'

 It says the confirmed case of a herdsman in China's Inner Mongolia is being "well managed".
BBC News
Bubonic Plague Case in Inner Mongolia Confirmed by China Officials [Video]

Bubonic Plague Case in Inner Mongolia Confirmed by China Officials

China officials reported that the herdsman was stable and receiving treatment for infection in a Bayannur hospital.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

'Risk of spreading': Chinese city warns of Bubonic Plague after 2 cases

 A city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported, according to official media here. Bayannur, Inner..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Bubonic plague: What is it & should we be concerned about new case in China's Inner Mongolia region

1
euronews - Published Also reported by •Hindu


China’s Inner Mongolia region reports bubonic plague case

BEIJING (AP) — While China appears to have reduced coronavirus cases to near zero, other infectious...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsIndiaTimesKhaleej TimesJerusalem Post


'Risk of spreading': Chinese city warns of Bubonic Plague after 2 cases

A city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesKhaleej TimesJerusalem Post



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Oh, That's Just Great. Bubonic Plague Cases ID'd In Mongolia [Video]

Oh, That's Just Great. Bubonic Plague Cases ID'd In Mongolia

As if a global pandemic of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 weren't enough, Gizmodo reports the bubonic plague has reared its nasty head once again. Sunday, officials from Inner Mongolia revealed a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published
One Suspected Case of Bubonic Plague Reported in Inner Mongolia [Video]

One Suspected Case of Bubonic Plague Reported in Inner Mongolia

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published
Bubonic plague: China reports suspected case of 'black death' plague, sounds alert | Oneindia News [Video]

Bubonic plague: China reports suspected case of 'black death' plague, sounds alert | Oneindia News

while the Covid-19 horror still haunts China, it stares at another potential danger. A city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported, according..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:27Published