CCTV Captures Moment a Bus Crashed Into a Chinese Reservoir Killing 21 Passengers
A strange and tragic bus crash in China saw 21 people killed and dozens injured as rescuers pulled passengers from a reservoir.
Two killed after bus full of passengers crashes into reservoir in ChinaTwo people were killed after a bus full of passengers crashed into a reservoir in southwestern China.
The CCTV video, shot in the city of Anshun in Guizhou Province on July 7, shows a bus driving..
