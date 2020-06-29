CCTV Captures Moment a Bus Crashed Into a Chinese Reservoir Killing 21 Passengers

A strange and tragic bus crash in China saw 21 people killed and dozens injured as rescuers pulled passengers from a reservoir.



Related videos from verified sources Two killed after bus full of passengers crashes into reservoir in China



Two people were killed after a bus full of passengers crashed into a reservoir in southwestern China. The CCTV video, shot in the city of Anshun in Guizhou Province on July 7, shows a bus driving.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:52 Published 6 hours ago SUV bounces off road narrowly missing cyclist after getting hit by truck



This was the moment a high-speed truck hit a parked SUV, which then narrowly missed a cyclist, who managed to dodge any potential collision. The incident occurred in Sultanpur, northern India, on.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:11 Published 4 days ago Chinese motorist rescues passengers trapped in burning minibus by kicking open windscreen



A heroic man kicked the front windscreen open to rescue three people trapped in a minibus after it tipped over and burst into flames in southern China. The CCTV video, shot in the city of Chongqing.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:40 Published 1 week ago