CCTV Captures Moment a Bus Crashed Into a Chinese Reservoir Killing 21 Passengers
CCTV Captures Moment a Bus Crashed Into a Chinese Reservoir Killing 21 Passengers

A strange and tragic bus crash in China saw 21 people killed and dozens injured as rescuers pulled passengers from a reservoir.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

