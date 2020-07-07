Global  

United States 'Seriously' Considering TikTok Ban
United States ‘Seriously’ Considering TikTok Ban On Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed that the United States was “looking at” a ban on Chinese social media apps.

The ban would “especially” include TikTok, a popular short-form video app owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance.

Mike Pompeo, via CNN He said the possible ban was being taken “very seriously” and that officials have been focused on this “issue” for a “long time.” He also cited two Chinese telecommunications networking companies, calling them a “danger to American national security.” Mike Pompeo, via CNBC Pompeo went on to warn against downloading TikTok, saying it would put your “private information” in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.

TikTok has since released a statement in response to Pompeo denying his claims and reinforcing their focus on safety and security.

TikTok spokesperson, via CNN

