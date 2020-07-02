Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

3 New States Added To The Tri-State Travel Advisory List
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s - Published
3 New States Added To The Tri-State Travel Advisory List

3 New States Added To The Tri-State Travel Advisory List

Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma now meet the metrics after seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases.

That brings the total number of states on the list to 19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New York adds three states to quarantine list

New York has tacked on three more states to its travel advisory list due to the novel coronavirus....
bizjournals - Published

New York state releases form to report travel advisory violators

New York state now has a way to report people who are not following the travel advisory quarantine....
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

India Now Has The Third Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The World [Video]

India Now Has The Third Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The World

India just moved up a step on a list no country wants to be on. According to Business Insider, India on Sunday surpassed Russia in its number of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases. India's total..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
U.K. Puts U.S. on It’s “Red List” of Countries Not Allowed to Travel to the Country [Video]

U.K. Puts U.S. on It’s “Red List” of Countries Not Allowed to Travel to the Country

For people in the U.S. looking to travel to the U.K., they’ll have to wait due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:45Published
Answering your questions: New York’s travel advisory [Video]

Answering your questions: New York’s travel advisory

Travel during COVID-19, many agree it has gotten complicated this summer as the 4th of July holiday weekend arrives and summer travel is in full swing.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:21Published