3 New States Added To The Tri-State Travel Advisory List
Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma now meet the metrics after seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases.
That brings the total number of states on the list to 19.
India Now Has The Third Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The WorldIndia just moved up a step on a list no country wants to be on.
According to Business Insider, India on Sunday surpassed Russia in its number of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases.
India's total..
U.K. Puts U.S. on It’s “Red List” of Countries Not Allowed to Travel to the CountryFor people in the U.S. looking to travel to the U.K., they’ll have to wait due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.
Answering your questions: New York’s travel advisoryTravel during COVID-19, many agree it has gotten complicated this summer as the 4th of July holiday weekend arrives and summer travel is in full swing.