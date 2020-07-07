|
|
|
|
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms Another Day With Over 200 More Coronavirus Cases, And 6 New Deaths
|
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms Another Day With Over 200 More Coronavirus Cases, And 6 New Deaths
The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 204 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday, including a case diagnosed in a 1-month-old child, and six additional deaths.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
This story is available as part of a content partnership with WFAA-TV. For more local news, visit...
bizjournals - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,391
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 44,391 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Monday – up..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
|