Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms Another Day With Over 200 More Coronavirus Cases, And 6 New Deaths
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms Another Day With Over 200 More Coronavirus Cases, And 6 New Deaths

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms Another Day With Over 200 More Coronavirus Cases, And 6 New Deaths

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 204 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday, including a case diagnosed in a 1-month-old child, and six additional deaths.

