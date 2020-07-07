Mom To Mom - Kool-Aid Sherbet

When it's hot outside, there's nothing better than an ice cold treat like this to cool you down.

Today, we're going to make Kool-Aid sherbert.

Today on Mom to Mom, we're going to show you how to make this easy and delicious treat with your kids this summer.

And my kids absolutely love it.

It's so simple, so easy, and only three ingredients.

All right, so first you're going to need a pack of Kool-Aid.

Any flavor, it doesn't matter.

Then you're going to need one cup of sugar, and then three cups of milk.

You're going to get a large bowl, whisk all three ingredients until the sugar and Kool-Aid mix is dissolved.

Pour into a shallow dish, cover, then place in the freezer for about two hours, or mostly until set.