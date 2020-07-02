Global  

Brazil's President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus Bolsonaro announced his test results himself via Brazilian television on Tuesday.

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian President, via CNN Bolsonaro is the third known world leader to have contracted the coronavirus.

The list includes U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Honduran President Juan Hernández.

Bolsonaro's announcement is remarkable as he has been outspokenly skeptical of coronavirus prevention in Brazil.

He has often referred to the coronavirus as nothing more than a "little flu," making public appearances without a mask or social distancing.

Bolsonaro wore a mask when making his positive test result announcement, saying, "You can't get very close [to me], OK?

Recommendation for everyone." Bolsonaro is reported to have a fever of 100 degrees.

He spent part of July 4th with U.S. Ambassador to Brazil, Todd Chapman.

Brazil currently has the second highest rate of coronavirus infections, after the U.S. Some experts believe the official number of COVID cases in Brazil is vastly underreported.

