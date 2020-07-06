Global  

'Blackout Day' To Support Black-Owned Businesses
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s - Published
It's a social media campaign calling on Black people and supporters of racial equality not to spend any money today.

Tweets about this

_2TooReal

2Real4️⃣ RT @AllieDaly: Remember people, TODAY, July 7th, 2020 is BLACKOUT Day!! Today’s goal is to NOT spend any money in the fight against system… 27 seconds ago

marissaxvee

♡ R I S S A ♡ RT @TMZ: Blackout Day 2020, Black-Owned Businesses You Can Support Now https://t.co/cqCL7VwlUX 40 seconds ago

elixaaaaabeth

liz 🧚🏾 RT @tearradaysiaaa: another blackout which means another perfect day to buy from & support all your local black owned businesses 🖤❗️ link i… 59 seconds ago

realStosh44

🇨🇦 DONNY IS A DICKHEAD 🇨🇦 RT @lizmoblubuckeye: It’s Blackout Day People of color and allies are not spending money today If you must buy today, please support Bla… 2 minutes ago

larryhygh

Dr. Larry Hygh, Jr. Blackout Day economic protest encourages shoppers to buy only from Black-owned businesses Tuesday, boycott others… https://t.co/J4phDq0erX 3 minutes ago

lovekeria_

👸🏼 Black owned business 🧚🏾💕.. SUPPORT SUPPORT SUPPORT BLACKOUT TUESDAY 🖤🖤🖤. Free Shipping On All Orders & Free Lashe… https://t.co/8VpfaL5FtO 3 minutes ago

Alzdoc

diana kerwin RT @RepChrisWelch: I support the #Blackout! Do not spend money today. If you do, support a black owned business! https://t.co/uvbDCXjQFE 4 minutes ago

AlexELGreatest

Alex RT @OneLuvSports: #BLACKOUTDAY2020 Black-Owned Businesses You Can Support Now https://t.co/7utuPkXFXJ 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

It's National Blackout Day [Video]

It's National Blackout Day

Nichelle Medina said Black people and supporters are encouraged to buy from Black owned businesses.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:57Published
Blackout Day 2020 effort aims to eliminate systematic racism [Video]

Blackout Day 2020 effort aims to eliminate systematic racism

Blackout Day 2020 effort aims to eliminate systematic racism

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:02Published
Black-owned business lag behind in loan, grant support during pandemic [Video]

Black-owned business lag behind in loan, grant support during pandemic

Dozens of Black business owners who responded to the latest survey by the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce said they are in need of more aid money amid the..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:16Published