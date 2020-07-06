'Blackout Day' To Support Black-Owned Businesses
It's a social media campaign calling on Black people and supporters of racial equality not to spend any money today.
2Real4️⃣ RT @AllieDaly: Remember people, TODAY, July 7th, 2020 is BLACKOUT Day!!
Today’s goal is to NOT spend any money in the fight against system… 27 seconds ago
♡ R I S S A ♡ RT @TMZ: Blackout Day 2020, Black-Owned Businesses You Can Support Now https://t.co/cqCL7VwlUX 40 seconds ago
liz 🧚🏾 RT @tearradaysiaaa: another blackout which means another perfect day to buy from & support all your local black owned businesses 🖤❗️ link i… 59 seconds ago
🇨🇦 DONNY IS A DICKHEAD 🇨🇦 RT @lizmoblubuckeye: It’s Blackout Day
People of color and allies are not spending money today
If you must buy today, please support Bla… 2 minutes ago
Dr. Larry Hygh, Jr. Blackout Day economic protest encourages shoppers to buy only from Black-owned businesses Tuesday, boycott others… https://t.co/J4phDq0erX 3 minutes ago
👸🏼 Black owned business 🧚🏾💕.. SUPPORT SUPPORT SUPPORT BLACKOUT TUESDAY 🖤🖤🖤.
Free Shipping On All Orders & Free Lashe… https://t.co/8VpfaL5FtO 3 minutes ago
diana kerwin RT @RepChrisWelch: I support the #Blackout! Do not spend money today. If you do, support a black owned business! https://t.co/uvbDCXjQFE 4 minutes ago
Alex RT @OneLuvSports: #BLACKOUTDAY2020 Black-Owned Businesses You Can Support Now https://t.co/7utuPkXFXJ 5 minutes ago
It's National Blackout DayNichelle Medina said Black people and supporters are encouraged to buy from Black owned businesses.
Blackout Day 2020 effort aims to eliminate systematic racismBlackout Day 2020 effort aims to eliminate systematic racism
Black-owned business lag behind in loan, grant support during pandemicDozens of Black business owners who responded to the latest survey by the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce said they are in need of more aid money amid the..