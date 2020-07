Tony Hale Gives First Look At New Comedy 'Eat Wheaties!'

Tony Hale and a cast of Canadians star in the new outrageous comedy "Eat Wheaties!", a satire about worshipping celebrities.

While catching up with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, Hale, Sugar Lyn Beard, Rizwan Manji and Hayden Szeto share an exclusive first look at the hilarious new project that revolves around Tony's character trying to convince his friends that he's BFFs with Elizabeth Banks.