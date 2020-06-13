Protest held in front of Chinese Embassy in Nepal against Envoy's political intervention

People in Kathmandu on Tuesday demonstrated in front of the Chinese Embassy to protest against Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi's interference in the political matters of Nepal.

Demonstrators from the civic society held placards protesting against Hou's increased meeting with ruling politicos of the Himalayan Nation.

As rift inside Nepal's ruling party, Nepal Communist Party (NCP), intensified the Chinese Ambassador has been holding meetings with leaders of the ruling party as well as the President Bidya Bhandari.

On Sunday, Hou met the senior leader of the NCP, Madhav Kumar Nepal as well as President Bhandari and discussed various issues pertaining to the rift inside the party.

She also met another NCP senior leader, Jhalnath Khanal, on Tuesday morning and discussed various issues.

The meeting of Central Standing Committee of the ruling party has deferred till Wednesday 11 am with the potential of being postponed further as the duo chair- Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahalare yet to agree to a point for a solution to the ongoing problem.