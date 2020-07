Missing Baraboo girl found dead; AMBER Alert canceled Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 00:21s - Published 3 minutes ago Missing Baraboo girl found dead; AMBER Alert canceled The 10-year-old Baraboo girl who was the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert has been found dead, police tell our sister station WMTV-TV in Madison. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BREAKING NEWS ON A STORY WEJUST TOLD YOU ABOUT A FEWMINUTES AGO... AND IT ISáTRAGICá NEWS IN THE SEARCHFOR 10-YEAR-OLD KODIE DUTCHER.POLICE SAY SHE'S BEEN FOUNDDEAD... NOT FAR FROM HERHOME... LESS THAN A DAY AFTERSHE WENT MISSING FROM HERBARABOO HOME. THIS STORY JUSTNOW BREAKING. MOREINFORMATION... AS WE GET ITINTO OUR NEWSROOM.





