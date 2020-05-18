Charlize Theron 'heartbroken' about Furiosa recasting
Charlize Theron has called being replaced by a young actor for the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel "a little heartbreaking".
Theron Says She's Heartbroken Over Being Over For 'Mad Max' PrequelCharlize Theron played Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road.
CNN reports that the director of the film, George Miller, passed Theron over for the Furiosa prequel film.
Theron told The Hollywood Reporter the..
Charlize Theron is 'heartbroken' at Furiosa re-cast in Mad Max spinoffCharlize Theron admits that she finds it "heartbreaking" being replaced as Furiosa in the 'Mad Max' prequel.
Charlize Theron remembers early motherhood on Mad Max: Fury Road setCharlize Theron will always have fond memories of shooting Mad Max: Fury Road because she had just become a first-time mum before shooting.