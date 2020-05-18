Charlize Theron 'heartbroken' about Furiosa recasting

Theron Says She's Heartbroken Over Being Over For 'Mad Max' Prequel



Charlize Theron played Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. CNN reports that the director of the film, George Miller, passed Theron over for the Furiosa prequel film. Theron told The Hollywood Reporter the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 3 hours ago

Charlize Theron is 'heartbroken' at Furiosa re-cast in Mad Max spinoff



Charlize Theron admits that she finds it "heartbreaking" being replaced as Furiosa in the 'Mad Max' prequel. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:46 Published 4 hours ago