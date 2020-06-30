Uber's Acquisition of Postmates Heats Up the Food Delivery Wars
Food delivery services continue to grow in popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In this deep dive, Cheddar examines Uber's acquisition and the current state of competition in the industry.
Uber Purchases Postmates in More Than $2.5 Billion DealUber acquires Postmates in a $2.65 billion deal that will allow Postmates to continue to operate as a separate business.
