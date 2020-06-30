Global  

Uber's Acquisition of Postmates Heats Up the Food Delivery Wars
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 06:46s
Uber's Acquisition of Postmates Heats Up the Food Delivery Wars

Uber's Acquisition of Postmates Heats Up the Food Delivery Wars

Food delivery services continue to grow in popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In this deep dive, Cheddar examines Uber's acquisition and the current state of competition in the industry.

