Trump-Linked Churches Get Big Pandemic Loans
Evangelical churches with ties to President Donald Trump have received at least $17.3 million in federal pandemic loans, according to The Washington Post.
Evangelical voters will be a crucial voting bloc for Trump in 2020.
InfoToadAlamode Churches connected to Donald Trump and other organizations linked to current or former Trump evangelical advisers r… https://t.co/SkNKOZricZ 56 minutes ago
Karl S RT @GeneBryant2: Churches connected to President Donald Trump and other organizations linked to current or former Trump evangelical adviser… 2 hours ago
Sean Prevost 🆘 #Biden2020 RT @OleVetUSAF: Payments received by churches linked to Trump’s evangelical allies represent a small fraction of the total aid the program… 2 hours ago
Monica🐊 RT @NotesMargin: Churches connected to President Donald Trump and other organizations linked to current or former Trump evangelical adviser… 4 hours ago
NotesInTheMargin Churches connected to President Donald Trump and other organizations linked to current or former Trump evangelical… https://t.co/QJXDItlhJw 4 hours ago
NotesInTheMargin @mattdizwhitlock @ThatMartyGuy1 Churches connected to President Donald Trump and other organizations linked to curr… https://t.co/ydobbsVlWK 4 hours ago
Yvette B. Williams RT @8NewsNow: Churches connected to Pres. Trump and other organizations linked to current or former Trump evangelical advisers received at… 4 hours ago
Restore the Soul of America Churches connected to Trump and other organizations linked to current or former Trump evangelical advisers received… https://t.co/Ka3eEC4VnK 4 hours ago
Trump Accuses Media Of 'Covid Shaming' Him For Big RalliesPresident Trump on Monday responded to criticism over the big rallies he’s planning to hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Churches hold worship services after President Trump's declaration as 'essential'Politics and worship collide on the Sunday following President Trump's declaration
Trump Wants States To Open Up Places Of WorshipPresident Donald Trump wants U.S. states to reopen places of worship that were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, Trump said he would override governors who don’t do..