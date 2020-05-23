Global  

Trump-Linked Churches Get Big Pandemic Loans
Trump-Linked Churches Get Big Pandemic Loans

Trump-Linked Churches Get Big Pandemic Loans

Evangelical churches with ties to President Donald Trump have received at least $17.3 million in federal pandemic loans, according to The Washington Post.

Evangelical voters will be a crucial voting bloc for Trump in 2020.

Virus loans helped entities tied to Trump evangelical allies

NEW YORK (AP) — Churches connected to President Donald Trump and other organizations linked to...
Seattle Times - Published


