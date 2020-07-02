Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

COVID-19 tests in India cross 1 crore mark



With a spike of 22,252 cases, India's COVID-19 case count crossed seven lakh on Tuesday while 467 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, the total count of cases reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday and the death toll has gone up to 20,160. Of the total count of cases, 2,59,557 are active cases and 4,39,948 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. The total count has increased from six to seven lakh in five days. The Health Ministry said that the number of recovered patients reached 4,39,947 today and the number was 1,80,390 more than the active cases. India's recovery rate has gone up to 61.13 per cent. Maharashtra continued to remain the worst-affected state, 5134 new positive cases and 224 deaths were reported on July 07. Tamil Nadu, being second in the tally, reported 3616 fresh COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths today. 2008 new COVID-19 positive cases and 50 deaths were reported in Delhi. The Union Health Ministry said that COVID-19 tests in India crossed 1 crore mark as a result of continuously expanding network of testing labs in the country. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 2,41,430 samples were tested for COVID-19 on July 6 which has taken the total number of samples tested till Monday to 1,02,11,092.

