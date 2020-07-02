Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil
Brazil's President tests positive for COVID-19
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirusBrazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus. Brazil's coronavirus outbreak is one of the largest in the world,..
WorldNews
Coronavirus: Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positiveThe president, who has belittled the risks posed by the virus, took the test after developing symptoms.
BBC News
Brazil Largest country in South America
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID-19 tests in India cross 1 crore mark
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:00Published
Coronavirus: Kenyan schools to remain closed until 2021Final-year exams for primary and secondary pupils have also been cancelled because of Covid-19.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources