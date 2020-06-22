Global  

Mary Trump Claims In Book President Trump Paid Someone To Take His SATs
Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Mary Trump Claims In Book President Trump Paid Someone To Take His SATs

Mary Trump Claims In Book President Trump Paid Someone To Take His SATs

Mary Trump’s tell-all book about her uncle, President Trump, isn’t due out until next week, but details from it are already making headlines.

Mary Trump book: President paid someone to take SATs for him and went to movies night his brother died, niece claims

Mary Trump also quotes Donald's sister saying of his run for president: 'He's a clown — this will...
Independent - Published

Mary Trump Claims President is 'Twisted,' SAT Cheater in New Book

Donald Trump's a phony, a liar and above all else -- a cruel and dangerous egomaniac now in charge of...
TMZ.com - Published

Donald Trump was emotionally abused by his father as a child, niece claims in new book

Mary Trump's new book is described as part memoir and part psychoanalysis of the president
Independent - Published


