|
|
|
|
Mary Trump Claims In Book President Trump Paid Someone To Take His SATs
|
Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Mary Trump Claims In Book President Trump Paid Someone To Take His SATs
Mary Trump’s tell-all book about her uncle, President Trump, isn’t due out until next week, but details from it are already making headlines.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Mary Trump also quotes Donald's sister saying of his run for president: 'He's a clown — this will...
Independent - Published
|
Donald Trump's a phony, a liar and above all else -- a cruel and dangerous egomaniac now in charge of...
TMZ.com - Published
|
Mary Trump's new book is described as part memoir and part psychoanalysis of the president
Independent - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|