Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket

England's Ben Stokes optimistic on the return of international cricket and says he will still look to regular skipper Joe Root for advice as they face the West Indies.



Related videos from verified sources England v West Indies: How do the captains compare?



England and the West Indies face off in the first of three Tests on Wednesday, which marks Ben Stokes' maiden outing as captain. We take a look at how he compares to his counterpart. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 12 hours ago Andrew Strauss praises Ben Stokes’ 'cricket intelligence' ahead of West Indies Test



Former England captain and Director of Cricket for the ECB Sir Andrew Strauss, has backed Ben Stokes as interim England captain ahead of the return of international Test cricket in England. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46 Published 5 days ago Ben Stokes eyes “positive” approach to England captaincy



Ben Stokes has vowed to captain England with the same attacking instincts that have made him one of the most exciting players in international cricket. Stokes is increasingly certain to earn a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago