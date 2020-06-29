Global  

Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:50s - Published
Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket

Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket

England's Ben Stokes optimistic on the return of international cricket and says he will still look to regular skipper Joe Root for advice as they face the West Indies.

