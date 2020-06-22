Trump Critic and Republican Governor Eyes 2024 White House Bid
No matter the outcome of the 2020 election, Republican Governor Larry Hogan is eyeing a White House bid in 2024.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
US election: Biden holds 10-point lead over Trump in opinion pollsA look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.
Trump’s Political Allies Urge Him to Put on a Face MaskPresident Trump is getting a fresh push to don a face mask during the pandemic from some Republicans and members of Fox News. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Biden Better Liked Than ClintonJoe Biden as one major advantage in the 2020 election: he's not Hillary Clinton.
The LA Times reports that Clinton was widely and viscerally disliked.
Trump won in 2016 by convincing people he was..