Trump Critic and Republican Governor Eyes 2024 White House Bid
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:06s - Published
No matter the outcome of the 2020 election, Republican Governor Larry Hogan is eyeing a White House bid in 2024.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

