Trump Critic and Republican Governor Eyes 2024 White House Bid

No matter the outcome of the 2020 election, Republican Governor Larry Hogan is eyeing a White House bid in 2024.



Related videos from verified sources US election: Biden holds 10-point lead over Trump in opinion polls



A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 10 hours ago Trump’s Political Allies Urge Him to Put on a Face Mask



President Trump is getting a fresh push to don a face mask during the pandemic from some Republicans and members of Fox News. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:06 Published 1 week ago Biden Better Liked Than Clinton



Joe Biden as one major advantage in the 2020 election: he's not Hillary Clinton. The LA Times reports that Clinton was widely and viscerally disliked. Trump won in 2016 by convincing people he was.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago