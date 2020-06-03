Global  

Don Lemon, Terry Crews Have Heated Debate About Black Lives Matter Movement | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Don Lemon, Terry Crews Have Heated Debate About Black Lives Matter Movement | THR News

Don Lemon, Terry Crews Have Heated Debate About Black Lives Matter Movement | THR News

Don Lemon and Terry Crews had a heated, but respectful conversation Monday night about the actor's criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement

Terry Crews and CNN's Don Lemon clash over Black Lives Matter during broadcast

 Don Lemon and Terry Crews got into a heated discussion about the Black Lives Matter movement during a CNN broadcast Monday.
USATODAY.com

CNN's Don Lemon clashes with actor Terry Crews: Is BLM about police brutality, or problems in the black community ?

 Actor Terry Crews faced an angry backlash after voicing concerns about the radicalization of the BLM movement. His clash with CNN’s Don Lemon on why..
WorldNews
Jimmy Fallon Addresses Blackface Controversy With Don Lemon, NAACP President Derrick Johnson | THR News

Jimmy Fallon Addresses Blackface Controversy With Don Lemon, NAACP President Derrick Johnson | THR News

The 'Tonight Show' host apologized once again and examined his own failings in light of an old 'Saturday Night Live' sketch that resurfaced last week.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:26Published

Terry Crews' Fight Against Black Supremacy

 Brooklyn 99 star and America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews came under fire Tuesday for tweeting, “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into..
WorldNews
Terry Crews under fire over controversial Black Lives Matter tweet

Terry Crews under fire over controversial Black Lives Matter tweet

Terry Crews is facing backlash once again over his controversial thoughts regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Black Americans report hate crimes, violence in wake of George Floyd protests and Black Lives Matter gains

 Across the U.S., Black people have reported incidents of alleged hate crimes and violent backlash as Black Lives Matter has gained broad support.
 
USATODAY.com
Stand-in captain Ben Stokes confirms BLM 'gesture' from England before Test

Stand-in captain Ben Stokes confirms BLM ‘gesture’ from England before Test

Stand-in England captain Ben Stokes has said his team will “show a gesture” to the Black Lives Matter movement but did not confirm whether that would mean taking a knee.Stokes said: “There is going to be a gesture shown from us as a team in support of Black Lives Matter towards the equality in society throughout cricket and throughout sport.“We aren’t in any way shape or form showing support towards any political matters on the movement. We are all about the equality through society and sport.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

WATCH: Don Lemon Clashes With Terry Crews Over His Criticism of Black Lives Matter Movement

CNN host Don Lemon clashed with actor Terry Crews over the Black Lives Matter movement in a heated...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineUSATODAY.comWorldNews



Laugh Factory Unveiling Massive 148-Foot Black Lives Matter Mural

Laugh Factory Unveiling Massive 148-Foot Black Lives Matter Mural

The Laugh Factory In Hollywood will unveil a massive Black Lives Matter mural Tuesday afternoon honoring those who have lost their lives to police brutality.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:43Published
Naomi Campbell is confident the fashion industry will 'change' as a result of the Black Lives Matter movement

Naomi Campbell is confident the fashion industry will 'change' as a result of the Black Lives Matter movement

Naomi Campbell is confident the fashion industry will 'change' as a result of the Black Lives Matter movement The supermodel believes there will be big changes to the industry now people's voices are..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:56Published
Black Lives Matter: Confronting History

Black Lives Matter: Confronting History

A look at the history of racism in the UK and how the Black Lives Matter movement has forced Britain to question its past.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 07:49Published