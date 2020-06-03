Don Lemon, Terry Crews Have Heated Debate About Black Lives Matter Movement | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:33s - Published 9 minutes ago Don Lemon, Terry Crews Have Heated Debate About Black Lives Matter Movement | THR News Don Lemon and Terry Crews had a heated, but respectful conversation Monday night about the actor's criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Gary RT @Nationalist_KAG: Don Lemon to Terry Crews: “Listen dude,BLM is about police brutality. Ignore the 135 blacks that have been killed in C… 7 seconds ago Matty @RubinReport @terrycrews Don Lemon is just another leftist mainstream puppet. Can’t let Crews have his own opinion/… https://t.co/gzUKPaGqzx 1 minute ago Steven Underwood RT @ShanePaulNeil: If I told you three years ago that Don Lemon and Terry Crews were going to go head to head about Black Lives Matter what… 8 minutes ago Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @THRtv: Don Lemon, Terry Crews Have Heated Debate About Black Lives Matter Movement | THR News https://t.co/HaDDdu0hg8 https://t.co/xcIi… 9 minutes ago ⭐️SumatraSue⭐️ RT @PrisonPlanet: Actor Terry Crews clashed with CNN’s Don Lemon last night during an exchange in which Lemon ludicrously asserted that bla… 9 minutes ago Baldo Don you are a joke. BLM is only about police brutality, BS! They have an militant agenda and reparations. CNN is pr… https://t.co/gsgprM96JD 16 minutes ago