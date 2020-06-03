Don Lemon, Terry Crews Have Heated Debate About Black Lives Matter Movement | THR News

|
Don Lemon American journalist and news anchor
Terry Crews and CNN's Don Lemon clash over Black Lives Matter during broadcastDon Lemon and Terry Crews got into a heated discussion about the Black Lives Matter movement during a CNN broadcast Monday.
USATODAY.com
CNN’s Don Lemon clashes with actor Terry Crews: Is BLM about police brutality, or problems in the black community ?Actor Terry Crews faced an angry backlash after voicing concerns about the radicalization of the BLM movement. His clash with CNN’s Don Lemon on why..
WorldNews
Jimmy Fallon Addresses Blackface Controversy With Don Lemon, NAACP President Derrick Johnson | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:26Published
Terry Crews American actor and former football player
Terry Crews’ Fight Against Black SupremacyBrooklyn 99 star and America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews came under fire Tuesday for tweeting, “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into..
WorldNews
Terry Crews under fire over controversial Black Lives Matter tweet
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Black Americans report hate crimes, violence in wake of George Floyd protests and Black Lives Matter gainsAcross the U.S., Black people have reported incidents of alleged hate crimes and violent backlash as Black Lives Matter has gained broad support.
USATODAY.com
Stand-in captain Ben Stokes confirms BLM ‘gesture’ from England before Test
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
