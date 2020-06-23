Top 10 Oddly Satisfying Disney Moments

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most strangely comforting moments from Disney’s animated films, rather than moments that are traditionally gratifying to watch, like when a villain gets what’s coming to him.

These oddly satisfying Disney moments send a shiver of content down our spines.

These oddly satisfying Disney moments send a shiver of content down our spines.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most strangely comforting moments from Disney’s animated films, rather than moments that are traditionally gratifying to watch, like when a villain gets what’s coming to him.

Our countdown includes “Alice in Wonderland,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Lion King,” and more!