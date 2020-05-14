Global  

Blood Type May Affect Your COVID-19 Risk, Studies Suggest
Blood Type May Affect Your COVID-19 Risk, Studies Suggest According to NBC News, recent studies indicate that people with Type A blood are more vulnerable to COVID-19, while people with Type O blood seem to be more protected against the virus.

The results are more relevant to researchers obtaining a better understanding of the virus.

Particular blood types do not guarantee protection.

Dr. Aaron Glatt, via NBC News Dr. Aaron Glatt, via NBC News Last month, a study published in the 'New England Journal of Medicine' found that people with Type A blood were 45 percent more likely to need oxygen or a ventilator to fight their COVID-19 symptoms. Those with Type O or other blood types were 35 percent less likely to require those aids.

Study author Andre Franke, via NBC News According to Dr. Roy Silverstein, professor and chair of medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin, O and A blood types are most common, which is why researchers don't have much data about how those with blood types B and AB respond to infection.

